Comedy satirists Ian Hislop and Nick Newman posed for pictures on the Comedy Carpet as they arrived in Blackpool for an all-star comedy SPIKE based on Spike Milligan’s life.

The duo stopped by the attraction on the promenade yesterday (Nov 15) and took photos around slogans associated with the late Irish comedian.

The BBC’s Have I Got News For You team captain and editor of Private Eye, has co-written the play with Nick Newman (writer and satirical cartoonist), which is showing at Blackpool Grand until Saturday Nov 19, 2022.

Ian Hislop said: “It’s a privilege to take SPIKE on tour, exploring the genius of Britain’s most inspirational and ground-breaking comedian. And of course, it’s another chance to steal all his jokes and pass them off as our own. Spike Milligan may be Goon, but he’s not forgotten.”

Here’s some pictures of the funny pair.

Pictured: Hislop and Newman on Blackpool Comedy Carpet on Tuesday 15 November at 3.30pm. SPIKE co-writers Ian Hislop (BBC's Have I Got News For You team captain) and editor of Private Eye) and Nick Newman (writer and satirical cartoonist) with the representation of Spike Milligan's iconic gravestone with the English translation – "I told you I was ill" - his actual gravestone only bears the Irish wording…

Ian Hislop (BBC's Have I Got News For You team captain) and editor of Private Eye) at a representation of Spike Milligan's iconic gravestone, on Blackpool's Comedy Carpet.

Photocall on Blackpool Comedy Carpet on Tuesday 15 November at 3.30pm for SPIKE co-writers Ian Hislop (BBC's Have I Got News For You team captain) and editor of Private Eye) and Nick Newman (writer and satirical cartoonist). Photo with the representation of Spike Milligan's iconic gravestone with the English translation – "I told you I was ill" - his actual gravestone only bears the Irish wording… Ian Hislop has a prayer for Spike before the show.

Ian Hislop and Nick Newman with Adam Knight, CEO of Blackpool Grand. Opening night of SPIKE which runs until Saturday Nov 19, 2022.