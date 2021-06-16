Party will go ahead for Blackpool Rocks with new date announced for July 24

Blackpool Rocks - the resort's ultimate comeback party of 2021 with world renowned DJ Fatboy Slim as headliner - WILL go ahead with a new date of July 24.

By Nicola Jaques
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 2:14 pm
DJ Fatboy Slim will headline Blackpool Rocks on July 24 at the Winter Gardens to full capacity crowd

In a statement promoters Cuffe and Taylor, partnered with DJ Danny Howard and Alex Huckerby said they remained committed to seeing Blackpool kickstart a mammoth season in true party style.

The statement reads: "Blackpool Rocks was always committed to being the first big live event, In Blackpool, for the first Saturday following the government moving to Stage 4 of re-opening.

"Since the announcement on Monday evening we’ve been making plans to reschedule the show to Saturday 24th July 2021, the first Saturday following the planned re-opening.

Blackpool DJ Danny Howard

"We are just in the process of finalising these plans and will be making a further announcement later this week."

More to follow

