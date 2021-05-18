The cast of Aladdin and His Magic Ring on Blackpool North Pier.

Panto time at Blackpool North Pier - oh yes it is

North Pier's Joe Longthorne Theatre has one of the busiest programmes planned in years and heating up proceedings will be adult pantomime Aladdin and the Magic Ring starring TV personality Kim Woodburn.

By Nicola Jaques
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 3:45 pm

The cast of the production, written and produced by Lee Kelly, were in the resort to launch the show ahead of curtains up on July 24. Here's a sneak peek at all the fun and frolics from our shoot at the pier.

1.

Lewis Pryor in the role of Wishee Washee

2.

Michael Chapman as Mrs Twankey

3.

TV personality Kim Woodburn smouldering in red for the launch of adult panto Aladdin and his Magic Ring

4.

The full cast shelter from the rain in the surrounds of new bar The Garden at North Pier

