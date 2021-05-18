Panto time at Blackpool North Pier - oh yes it is
North Pier's Joe Longthorne Theatre has one of the busiest programmes planned in years and heating up proceedings will be adult pantomime Aladdin and the Magic Ring starring TV personality Kim Woodburn.
The cast of the production, written and produced by Lee Kelly, were in the resort to launch the show ahead of curtains up on July 24. Here's a sneak peek at all the fun and frolics from our shoot at the pier.
