One of Blackpool's most popular venues to hold recruitment event tomorrow
Viva Blackpool will hold a recruitment event at 2.30pm tomorrow at its Vegas Diner on the Prom in the town centre.
HR boss Natalie Gray said the venue is looking for “some service superstars” during its cast and crew audition.
She said: “Come on down and join us if you’re looking for work in the hospitality industry this summer season across the Viva Group venues in Blackpool for full and part-time roles.
“Our benefits include real living wage, free staff meals and drinks on dutyy, pension, and training and development.”
Operations manager Paul Stevens added: “We really want all our team to play a big part in the foundation of our business, which is preparing to look at more opportunities and open up further venues in the near future.
“It’s a great opportunity for our top superstars to start their journey and move into a brilliant career in food, drink and entertainment.”
Those unable to make today’s event can email [email protected]
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.