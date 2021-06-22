One of Blackpool's most popular venues to hold recruitment event tomorrow

HR boss Natalie Gray said the venue is looking for “some service superstars” during its cast and crew audition.

She said: “Come on down and join us if you’re looking for work in the hospitality industry this summer season across the Viva Group venues in Blackpool for full and part-time roles.

“Our benefits include real living wage, free staff meals and drinks on dutyy, pension, and training and development.”

Operations manager at Viva Blackpool, Paul Stevens, with HR boss Natalie Gray (Picture: Viva Blackpool)

Operations manager Paul Stevens added: “We really want all our team to play a big part in the foundation of our business, which is preparing to look at more opportunities and open up further venues in the near future.

“It’s a great opportunity for our top superstars to start their journey and move into a brilliant career in food, drink and entertainment.”

Those unable to make today’s event can email [email protected]