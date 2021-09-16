North Euston Orpheans Jazz Band return with monthly musical concert

North Euston Orpheans Jazz Band return to the North Euston hotel this month

The band are making a comeback with their monthly gig at the North Euston Hotel in Fleetwood, starting on September 29.

Pete Lindup on trumpet and trombone, Dave Lee on reeds, John Smith on the drums, Colin Turner on bass saxophone and Anthony Mason on banjo, guitar and ukulele. will play from 2pm on the last Wednesday of each month.

A spokesperson for the hotel said: "The North Euston Orpheans are looking forward to once again taking their audiences on a rhythmic musical meander down memory lane, playing all the favourite jazz standards and of course as always one or two peculiarities.

"Presented with their usual wit, charm, panache and perhaps A small amount of eccentricity...

"The chaps are looking forward to welcoming back the regulars and hopefully introducing some new members of the audience to their unique and inimitable presentation."