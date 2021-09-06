Norris Cole from Coronation Street's best moments - including in Blackpool - to be shown off tonight ahead of character's cobbles death
A special programme will today look back at some of Coronation Street character Norris Cole’s best scenes, including his Tower Ballroom success while partnering Vera Duckworth.
Narrated by Sally Lindsay, it also features contributions from actor Malcolm Hebden’s cast members past and present, including David Neilson (Roy Cropper), Patti Clare (Mary Taylor), and Thelma Barlow (Mavis Wilton).
Malcolm returned from playing Norris last summer after 27 years and more than 1,600 episodes on the ITV soap.
However, the iconic character is only just being killed off this week, with the news of Norris’s death revealed to his friends in Wednesday’s moving episodes.
Three years ago, Malcolm praised medics at the Lancashire Cardiac Centre, based at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, after he underwent a groundbreaking heart op.
Surgeon Joseph Zacharias was among those credited with saving the Lancashire star’s life after he suffered a serious but silent heart attack – but essentially split a hole in his left ventricle.
After the op, Burnley native Malcolm, 81, was in a three-week induced coma.
Coronation Street Icons: Norris Cole is on ITV at 8pm.
