Nick Cave and Warren Ellis bring their first ever duo tour to Blackpool Opera House in September

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis bring their UK tour to Blackpool Opera House this October

They set out on their first-ever tour as a duo on September 2 and it follows the release of their acclaimed album Carnage.

Cave and Ellis will play 24 shows across the UK this Autumn. They have composed and recorded many soundtracks together with Ellis a long-term member of The Bad Seeds, but Carnage is the first album of songs the pair have released.

Cave and Ellis’ creative chemistry is rooted in their long history of music making, both as collaborators and as individual artists.

They first crossed paths in 1993, when Ellis played violin on several songs for the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album, Let Love In, before going on to join the band as a full-time member.

The two have also recorded in Grinderman, formed in 2006, and have worked together on numerous film and TV scores.

Cave and Ellis will be joined on stage by musician Johnny Hostile and backing singers Wendi Rose, T Jae Cole and Janet Ramus.