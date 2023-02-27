New project aims to shine a light on how jukeboxes were big business on the Fylde coast - and you can share your music memories
Streaming music might be the main way to hear the soundtrack of your life nowadays – but a new project aims to shine a light on jukeboxes and how the Fylde coast played a key role in these iconic music-playing machines.
Jukeboxes were a huge part of youth culture in the 1950s – yet the history of them is relatively undiscovered.
Now a charity is hoping to put jukebox memories on record with events and activities to celebrate this distinctive era when “jukeboxes were pivotal to the energy of youth and new music”.
What it the Fylde coast’s connection to jukeboxes?
Lytham was the hub of the jukebox industry back in the day, with the Ditchburn jukebox manufacturers based on Dock Road in Lytham becoming a large employer for Blackpool and the wider Fylde coast.
What is the jukebox memories project?
Mirador is appealing for jukebox memories from the 1950s and 1960s for a new project planned for Lytham, St Annes and Blackpool.
The charity is looking for people to share their memories in a bid to create an artistic and heritage programme of events and activities celebrating this era.
The project will be supported by funding from the National Heritage Lottery Fund and Mirador, along with its partner Lancaster University Library.
It is hoped it could include a series of original artistic, participation and heritage events such as talks, activities, visits, tours, film and new art installations to reveal how the distinctive British jukebox was created in Lytham.
Fundraising for the programme is underway. It is expected that the project will start this summer and run to the end of 2024.
How can I get involved?
If you grew up listening to jukeboxes and want to share your memories, contact Mirador trustee, George Harris at [email protected]
‘Soundtrack to people’s lives’
George said: "This promises to be one of those rare projects which effortlessly combines heritage with warm-hearted personal recollections of a story that is both local and national in significance.
"Jukeboxes afforded an authentic soundtrack to many people's lives in the middle of the 20th century - a special and distinctive era when jukeboxes were pivotal to the energy of youth, to new music, new fashions, new styles, new makeup and new futures.”