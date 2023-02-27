Jukeboxes were a huge part of youth culture in the 1950s – yet the history of them is relatively undiscovered.

Now a charity is hoping to put jukebox memories on record with events and activities to celebrate this distinctive era when “jukeboxes were pivotal to the energy of youth and new music”.

What it the Fylde coast’s connection to jukeboxes?

A young Cliff Richard pictured with guitarist, Burt Weedon, and jukebox sales manager, Mike Town Photo credit: Paul Walker and ditchburn.co.uk

Lytham was the hub of the jukebox industry back in the day, with the Ditchburn jukebox manufacturers based on Dock Road in Lytham becoming a large employer for Blackpool and the wider Fylde coast.

What is the jukebox memories project?

Mirador is appealing for jukebox memories from the 1950s and 1960s for a new project planned for Lytham, St Annes and Blackpool.

The charity is looking for people to share their memories in a bid to create an artistic and heritage programme of events and activities celebrating this era.

Jukebox memories are needed for a new heritage project

The project will be supported by funding from the National Heritage Lottery Fund and Mirador, along with its partner Lancaster University Library.

It is hoped it could include a series of original artistic, participation and heritage events such as talks, activities, visits, tours, film and new art installations to reveal how the distinctive British jukebox was created in Lytham.

Fundraising for the programme is underway. It is expected that the project will start this summer and run to the end of 2024.

How can I get involved?

If you grew up listening to jukeboxes and want to share your memories, contact Mirador trustee, George Harris at [email protected]

‘Soundtrack to people’s lives’

George said: "This promises to be one of those rare projects which effortlessly combines heritage with warm-hearted personal recollections of a story that is both local and national in significance.

"Jukeboxes afforded an authentic soundtrack to many people's lives in the middle of the 20th century - a special and distinctive era when jukeboxes were pivotal to the energy of youth, to new music, new fashions, new styles, new makeup and new futures.”

He added: "We aim to capture this spirit and distill it into a memorable, original and contemporary arts and heritage programme."

