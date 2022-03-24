Punk bands Dischord, EyeScream Men and Black Eddy will take centre stage at Bootleg Social in Topping Street to raise as much money as possible for those affected by the war.

A spokesperson said: “Local musicians have come together to arrange this because members of the Blackpool music community refuse to stand by whilst the people of Ukraine suffer.

"By attending, buying tickets, donating money and essential items you will be directly helping Ukrainian citizens caught in the crossfire.

Dischord, pictured playing Rebellion Festival

"We ask that you give what you can. Please stand up to help our friends in Ukraine."

Money raised will benefit International Rescue Committee to help refugees, Unicef for children and war orphans and the Ukrainian Association of Animal Advocates which helps pets and animals in danger.

The musicians are also working with Blackpool’s local Ukrainian community to host a donation table of essential items.

These items will be taken to Manchester from where the local Ukrainian community will drive to Poland to deliver them. They will then be delivered directly to Ukraine where it is needed the most.

Items needed the most include medical supplies such as first aid kits, bandages, infusion equipment, flu and digestion medications. Drinking water tanks, energy saving bulbs, extension lead and water filters are also on the list. Headlamps, sleeping bags, gloves, raincoats, socks and thermal underwear would be welcomed too.

Doors open at 7pm and tickets cost from £3.30 to £55.