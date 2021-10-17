Mush are an art-rock, four-piece, Leeds based group who started making waves on the music scene in their home county in 2018.

Mush and Roxy Girls: In concert at Blackpool Central Library

Two bands turned up the volume in Blackpool's Central Library on Friday night.

By Iain Lynn
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 9:42 am
Updated Sunday, 17th October 2021, 9:44 am

Our photographer PAUL BERRY was there to soak up the atmosphere.

1.

The band were playing as part of the https://getitloudinlibraries.com/ initiative

2.

The band play guitar heavy alternative, experimental rock tunes akin to: Sonic Youth, Pavement, The Fall, Pixies, Parquet Courts

3.

The channel a bunch of other influences descending from an alt-lineage that can be traced back to the likes of Can, Beefheart and Velvet Underground.

4.

Get It Loud In Libraries is a unique award-winning project designed to give people who love music, the chance to see top-notch artists in their local library.

