Mrs. Brown's Boys is set for live show return to Blackpool next year

Mrs Brown's Boys will return next year

‘Mrs. Brown D’Live Show…Encore Tour’ will now take place in June and July 2022 with all tickets remaining valid for the rescheduled dates.

The tour will start at Blackpool Opera House on Monday, June 6 with other shows on Tuesday, June 7 and Wednesday, June 8.

A spokesman for the tour said: "The Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Musical? production next year will see them perform in some venues and cities that they haven’t played in for many years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Mrs. Brown’s Boys promises to take audiences on an exhilarating and side-splitting adventure."

Brendan O’Carroll, who plays Mrs. Brown said: “It’s the funniest thing I’ve ever written. Even I laugh and I know what’s coming next!”

The tour follows on from the hit TV show Mrs. Brown’s Boys which has had notable success. It was voted the number one sitcom of the 21st century and it also include five BAFTAs and four National Television Awards.

The tour was scheduled to appear in Blackpool this summer with 30 per cent of the audience, after it was postponed from last year due to the pandemic.

However Brendan O’Carroll announced in April that the 2021 tour would also have to be postponed as the health of staff and crew, as well as the audience, was the most important thing for him.

In a statement, he said: “We had hoped to be putting our rescheduled 2020 shows on in 2021 but as time has gone on we can see that is not going to happen.”