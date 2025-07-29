Memories along aren’t good enough - here’s the UK music festivals fans want to see make their triumphant returns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Take a moment to reflect on those music festivals we have lost over time.

Be it mismanagement, cost of living or local noise complaints, some of those that disappeared still live in the minds and hearts of UK festival goers.

Here are nine festivals that you would like to return to our calendars, and the reasons they disappeared in the first place.

As August rolls around, so too do the final remaining music festivals set to take place as part of the 2025 UK summer festival season – but don’t cry yet, there is still plenty to come.

Instead, save those tears for the dearly departed festivals that we once frequented during the halcyon days where pints cost just over £1 and a ticket to a music festival didn’t involve rearranging a mortgage in order to attend; that is, of course, if you were lucky enough to get them at face value after waiting in an online queue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is some hope that some of our festivals from our own formative years growing up might return, but with moments when a ‘fallow year’ becomes a permanent closure, and with the cost of living making it harder not only to run festivals and events, but to attend them also, could there be more additions in the near future? Then again, perhaps with an interest in live music slowly growing once again, a couple we’ve said farewell to might come back into our lives?

SpinGenie surveyed music lovers to ask them what music festivals they’d like to see return – either those that have long since become distant memories or recent festivals taking ‘fallows’ currently – while we have looked at the reasons why the festivals disappeared in the first place.

The nine UK music festivals fans want to see return

What music festivals lost to mother or father time do UK music lovers want to see return over the course of the next few UK summer festival seasons? | Getty Images/Canva

Witcombe Festival (2012 - 2024)

Witcombe Festival (originally Witcombe Cider Festival) began in 2012 and successfully ran for 12 years, with its last event in 2024. It grew significantly, attracting over 25,000 attendees in its later years. Organisers announced that the festival will not take place in 2025. The primary reason cited was the "ongoing cost of living crisis," which impacted ticket sales and planning.

Despite efforts to reduce capacity, strict licensing conditions prevented these adjustments; they've opted for a temporary halt to ensure they can "return stronger in the future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Black Deer Festival (2018 - 2025?)

Black Deer Festival launched in 2018 and quickly became a highly regarded Americana and country music festival, running successfully for 7 years.

The festival will not take place this year, with plans for a return in 2026. Organisers explicitly stated that the decision was due to the "widely reported pressures on the festival industry," specifically mentioning rising production costs and general economic conditions.

Bestival (2004 - 2018)

Bestival ran annually from 2004 to 2018, a total of 15 years. For most of its run, it was held on the Isle of Wight before relocating to Dorset for its final two editions.

The festival was cancelled for 2019 amidst significant and spiralling debts. The festival owed large sums of money to the police and reportedly to performing acts. While the tragic death of a festival-goer in 2017 added to negative publicity, the overwhelming debt was the primary reason for its cessation. Its sister event, Camp Bestival, continues to run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

V Festival (1996 - 2017)

V Festival ran annually in the UK from 1996 to 2017, spanning 22 years. It was famously a dual-site festival, with artists playing both Hylands Park and Weston Park.

In 2017, Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group, announced that V Festival would be discontinued in its original dual-site format. While no single reason was definitively stated, it's widely believed that factors included changing audience tastes, increasing competition from other festivals, and potentially rising operational costs.

It was succeeded by the one-off "Rize" festival in 2018.

Those who SpinGenie surveyed wanted to see T In The Park and V Festival return to future UK festival calendars, with 6% citing other festivals including Phoenix and Deconstruction. | Canva

T in the Park (1994 - 2016)

T in the Park ran annually from 1994 to 2016, a total of 23 years. It was a cornerstone of the Scottish festival scene, primarily held at Balado before moving to Strathallan Castle.

The festival faced a multitude of severe issues in its later years. The move to Strathallan Castle brought significant health and safety challenges, logistical problems, and planning permission issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside these site-specific difficulties, T in the Park experienced increasing incidents of anti-social behaviour and drug-related deaths. Organisers decided to take a break after the 2016 edition, citing these persistent problems, and it has not returned since - though TRNSMT has taken its place as a spiritual successor of sorts.

The Big Chill / Big Chill Festival (1994 - 2011)

The Big Chill (including its early iterations as a smaller event) and Big Chill Festival ran from 1994 to 2011, a span of 18 years. It was known for its relaxed atmosphere and eclectic mix of electronic, dub, reggae, and indie music.

But the festival was put "on hiatus" indefinitely after its 2011 edition. The main reasons cited were financial difficulties and a need for a "rethink" of the festival's format. Factors likely included rising operational costs, increased competition in the festival market, and perhaps a decline in ticket sales or profitability that made it unsustainable to continue in its existing form.

Sundown Festival (2012 - 2024)

Sundown Festival ran for 12 years, typically as an "end-of-summer" festival held on the outskirts of Norwich. Its last physical event was in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers announced the cancellation of the 2025 event, stating that the decision was primarily financial. They cited "The rising costs of production, along with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis," as significantly impacting Sundown's future.

While they expressed hope for a future return, the immediate cause was economic unviability.

Lovebox (2002 - 2020)

Lovebox, founded by Groove Armada, was held annually in London between 2002 and 2020, a total of 19 years. It moved through various London parks during its run.

The 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival has not been held since, and while there hasn't been a definitive "closure" announcement in the same way as some others, the pandemic effectively put an end to its annual run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to this, the festival had faced challenges with venue permits and local resident objections when trying to secure new locations within London.

All Tomorrow’s Parties (ATP) (2001 - 2016)

All Tomorrow's Parties (ATP) ran numerous festivals and events from 2001 (with earlier roots in 1999) through to 2016 (though later attempts were often quickly cancelled), totalling around 15 years of significant operation. It was known for its unique "curated" format.

ATP faced significant and prolonged financial difficulties, leading to numerous cancellations and a tarnished reputation. The company went into liquidation in 2012, owing millions, and subsequent attempts to continue under new entities also struggled with debt.

Is one of your favourite music festivals lost to time and logistics on this list, or is there a festival you would have stated as part of that 6% of ‘other’ answers? Let us know your answers by leaving a comment down below.