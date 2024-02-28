More sparkle that strictly! Rock choir perform at iconic Blackpool Tower

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 'You're the Voice' Rock Choir Show enthusiastically encourages audience participation, which transforms the event into a collective celebration of singing together as one large group. The result of this is an explosion of joy and energy, resulting in the release of endorphins which leaves everyone attending on a natural high for days and even weeks after! At this show the audience members didn't just watch; they were an integral part of the performance, dancing and singing along, led by Caroline and her talented Rock Choir Leaders.

Michelle Glass said: "Friday night was truly a night to remember. I haven’t stopped smiling. So much love, fun, friendship and togetherness all under one roof. Oh, and not forgetting the music and the singing"

Rach Norcott said: "It was an amazing night, one we will never forget! Thank you beyond words to you for creating what you have. The night was all about love and music in abundance and we all felt so privileged to be a part of it. Memories to last a lifetime"

Rock Choir at Blackpool Tower

Rock Choir was created by Caroline Redman Lusher 19 years ago and it is now the largest contemporary choir in the world, with over 33,000 members. Rock Choir is well known for its musical, educational and social formula that was the first of its kind, inspiring individuals and communities to join together and sing contemporary songs without the need for audition or the need to read music. Caroline chooses emotional, inspiring and feel-good songs to impact the well-being of the Members. The 'You're the Voice' Tour was a chance to bring a whole region together to celebrate in song and a chance to see Caroline and her talented team of Rock Choir Leaders on stage.

Where capacity allows, tickets will be available for the general public to attend and witness the spellbinding spectacle of hundreds of voices singing as one.