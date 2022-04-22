Mock the Week and Eight out of Ten Cats star Rob Beckett returns to Blackpool

But if you want a ticket, act fast because one date is already sold out.

Before Covid, 130,000 people had bought tickets for his WALLOP! stand-up show but dates had to be rescheduled.

Now the cheeky chappy’s nationwide tour will resume in earnest, taking in a string of rescheduled dates up and down the country.

Rob Beckett appears at Blackpool's Grand Theatre

During the Covid crisis, Rob has kept himself busy with his hugely popular podcast Parenting Hell, co-presented with Josh Widdicombe, which has had more than 25 million downloads.

The show sees the pair interviewing fellow parents on their successes (or most likely failures) at parenting. Guests have included Katherine Ryan, Jonathan Ross, Kerry Godliman and many more. The podcast has been a comedy lifeline for many in these challenging times, and as a result it has been a regular fixture at the top of the iTunes podcast chart. He also starred in the third series of Sky’s BAFTA-nominated Rob And Romesh Vs, alongside best mate Romesh Ranganathan, as well as ITV’s Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown.

Rob Beckett burst onto the comedy circuit 10 years ago and hasn’t looked back since. Besides being known as the unmistakable voice of Celebs Go Dating, he’s also been a team captain on Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats. In 2019 Rob co-hosted The Royal Variety Performance with Romesh Ranganathan, the first time two fellow comedians had hosted the event together in over 30 years.

His cheeky persona has also seen him host Children in Need and Comic Relief. Other TV shows include multiple appearances on BBC One’s Live At The Apollo, Would I Lie To You?, The Graham Norton Show, All Round Mrs Brown’s, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, Sky One’s A League of Their Own, Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats and Cats Does Countdown, BBC Two’s Mock The Week, ITV’s Play to The Whistle, The Jonathan Ross Show, ITV Two’s Celebrity Juice, and Dave’s Jon Richardson: Ultimate Worrier, Taskmaster, and Hypothetical.