Mirror, Mirror on the wall is it really pantomime time already? Everything you need to know on Blackpool Grand Theatre's Christmas show Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs starring Britain's Got Talent Steve Royle and actress Vicky Entwistle

Actress Vicky Entwistle as the Wicked Queen

With fun and laughs for the whole family, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be the production at Blackpool Grand Theatre.

Who will be starring?

Britain's Got Talent and Blackpool Pantomime legend Steve Royle will play Muddles, in his18th annual appearance on the Blackpool Grand stage at Christmas and more than a decade since her last performance at the iconic Grand Theatre actress Vicky Entwistle revives her former role as the Wicked Queen once again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Snow White and the Seven Dwarves at the Grand Theatre

She said: "On her return to the seaside resort, Vicky said: “It’s been a decade since I last appeared at Blackpool Grand Theatre and I can’t wait to take to the stage there once more.

"It’s a simply stunning venue and the crowds always get into the true spirit of pantomime so after being off stage for so long now, I am really excited to be back and shouting ‘Mirror, Mirror on the wall’ in one of my all-time favourite pantomime villain roles.”

Joining the cast once again will be the dancers from the Barbara Jackson Theatre Arts Centre with choreography by Katie Hill.

What's the story?

Snow White and the Seven Dwarves at the Grand Theatre

Join Steve and the cast for the greatest pantomime ever told, poor Snow White is doomed to live unhappily ever after with her horrid stepmother the Wicked Queen.

In true rags-to-riches style Snow White hopes, with the help of her madcap friend Muddles, to meet a handsome Prince and make her dreams come true.

Producer Martin Dodd promises it to be bursting with great songs, stunning dance routines and huge amounts of laughter, he added: "This is a truly magical treat for all the family you won’t want to miss.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is presented by Martin Dodd for UK Productions whom have been presenting the Christmas pantomime at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre since 1996.

Other productions presented at Blackpool Grand by UK Productions include; Legally Blonde the Musical, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast The Musical, The Kite Runner, 42nd Street, South Pacific, Carousel, Fiddler on the Roof, Oklahoma!, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and Anything Goes

When does Snow White and the Seven Dwarves open at The Grand?

The show will open to audiences on Friday December 3 to Sunday January 2.

How do I get tickets?