Mick Miller and Clinton Baptiste, one night, one stage, at Blackpool's Layton Institute for a 'Comedy of Two Halves'

British comedy legend Mick Miller will perform for the first time ever at Blackpool's Layton Institute

The comedy extravaganza on Sunday July 11 is titled a 'Comedy of Two Halves' and a spokesperson promised it would be a night of great entertainment at the Westcliffe Drive venue.

Denise Brough from the venue said: "We are pleased to have the legend that is Mick Miller and the super talented Clinton Baptiste both on stage for one night only.

"It's a perfect treat for Father's Day with two of the best comedy geniuses out there."

Alex Lowe returns to his character Clinton Baptiste who appeared on the award winning Phoenix Nights

A great friend of the late Lytham based entertainer Les Dawson, he has appeared on numerous shows and enjoyed the success of multiple live theatre tours and summer season shows.

Speaking of his return to the stage, following a year in which the industry has been blighted by the Covid 19 pandemic, he told his fans on Twitter, "Let's hope that we can open up later this month.

"Over a year without work has been a disaster for many entertainers. Enquiries and bookings are slowly coming in, but bookers are still holding back just in case they have to cancel after spending money on promoting their events."

Clinton Baptiste, the character played by actor Alex Lowe, is a clairvoyant, medium and psychic best known for his appearances on Peter Kay's award winning Phoenix Nights.

Baptiste will guide audiences through a paranormal sensation, with a hilarious yet touching journey through his life, out the other side and beyond the Celestial Curtains.

Now 18 years after the show aired, he returns to the stage to conjure up his extraordinary powers for a new generation.