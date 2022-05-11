Megaslam is coming to Blackpool but what is it and who's taking part?

The Megaslam Wrestling Tour opens in the ballroom inside the Norbreck Castle Hotel on Queen’s Promenade, Blackpool, at 7.30pm on June 1.

Poulton’s own Mickey Barnes will take on the London heavyweight Stixx in the two-hour ‘War on the Shore’ show.

Tour organiser Brad Taylor said: “We are all extremely excited to be heading back to Blackpool. The resort has been a firm favourite for a number of years, and we are delighted to be bringing the show to the ballroom at Norbreck as part of our 2022 Live Tour, which already features more than 250 dates nationwide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Megaslam Wrestling Tour, picture by Brightflame Media

"he show appeals to all the family, whether you are a wrestling fan or just looking for an evening out like no other with the family, we guarantee that you will want to come back.”

Two teams of heroes and villains will take part in the Blackpool show. ‘Team Megaslam’ includes Mickey Barnes, Italian heavyweight Massimo Italiano, and All Star Wrestling competitor Dean Allmark.

The opposing team, ‘Team Nasty’, includes Colt Miles, Alexander Dean, Ricky Regan and Martin Kirby.

Fans will have the chance to stay behind after the show for a meet and greet session with their favourite stars.