Meet the acts who rocked Lytham's Lowther Pavilion during Battle of the Bands
Four bands battled it out in front of a live audience.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
TK Maxx presents The Lytham Festival joined forces with The Blackpool Gazette to bring you The Battle of the Bands, from Lowther Pavilion in Lytham.
Four bands battled it out in front of a live audience - for some the first time ever - and what a final it was.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.