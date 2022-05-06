Blackpool Comic Con 2019

Looking back on Blackpool Comic Con as event returns to town

Comic con returns to Blackpool this weekend, welcoming comic book fans, movie buffs, artists, gamers, and anime and manga enthuisiasts from all over the county.

By Wes Holmes
Friday, 6th May 2022, 4:15 pm

Doors open at Lancashire’s biggest comic convention at the Winter Gardens tomorrow, with new attractions including a ‘Back To The Future’ Delorian, a £150 cosplay competition, a selection of retro video game consoles, replica film sets, and workshops with artists Sonia Leong and ‘Beano’ cartoonist Lew Stringer.

In the spirit of the occasion, we’ve looked back on the event when it came to Blackpool in 2019.

1. Comic Con at the Winter Gardens, 2019

Oscar Bolton, seven building with lego at Blackpool Comic Con

Photo: Donna Clifford

2. Comic Con at the Winter Gardens, 2019

Kobey Mitchell-Dean, seven Danny Dean and Joshua Mellor, eight

Photo: Donna Clifford

3. Comic Con at the Winter Gardens, 2019

Cosplayers and guests browse the stalls

Photo: Donna Clifford

4. Comic Con at the Winter Gardens, 2019

Beano cartoonist Nigel Parkinson

Photo: Donna Clifford

