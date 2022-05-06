Doors open at Lancashire’s biggest comic convention at the Winter Gardens tomorrow, with new attractions including a ‘Back To The Future’ Delorian, a £150 cosplay competition, a selection of retro video game consoles, replica film sets, and workshops with artists Sonia Leong and ‘Beano’ cartoonist Lew Stringer.
In the spirit of the occasion, we’ve looked back on the event when it came to Blackpool in 2019.
1. Comic Con at the Winter Gardens, 2019
Oscar Bolton, seven building with lego at Blackpool Comic Con
Photo: Donna Clifford
2. Comic Con at the Winter Gardens, 2019
Kobey Mitchell-Dean, seven Danny Dean and Joshua Mellor, eight
Photo: Donna Clifford
3. Comic Con at the Winter Gardens, 2019
Cosplayers and guests browse the stalls
Photo: Donna Clifford
4. Comic Con at the Winter Gardens, 2019
Beano cartoonist Nigel Parkinson
Photo: Donna Clifford