Local Band to play Edinburgh Fringe Finale Show
Since then Spiral Scouts have been invited back twice by the Lowther to play at their inaugural Folk Festival and more recently their Jazz and Blues festival clearly making music to cross genres.
This month the band made their way North to play the world famous Edinburgh Fringe festival.. after two days performing on the Royal Mile the band had impressed enough to be invited to play the final finale show on the last Sunday of this year's festival at The Mound Edinburgh.. Spiral Scouts will be playing a 45 minute set from 5.15 pm this Sunday 24th to follow their story ..
http://www.facebook.com/spiralscouts
Http://www.instagram.com/spiral_scouts
Htto://www.spiralscouts.co.uk