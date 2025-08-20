Local Band to play Edinburgh Fringe Finale Show

By George Spittal
Published 20th Aug 2025, 12:48 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 12:52 BST
Spiral Scouts are a band of local North West musicians hailing from Blackpool, St Anne's and Preston writing and playing their own blend of Rebel Folk.. who first came to the attention of the gazette when finishing a very close second in the Gazette, Lowther Pavilion Battle of the Bands Competition last year.

Since then Spiral Scouts have been invited back twice by the Lowther to play at their inaugural Folk Festival and more recently their Jazz and Blues festival clearly making music to cross genres.

    This month the band made their way North to play the world famous Edinburgh Fringe festival.. after two days performing on the Royal Mile the band had impressed enough to be invited to play the final finale show on the last Sunday of this year's festival at The Mound Edinburgh.. Spiral Scouts will be playing a 45 minute set from 5.15 pm this Sunday 24th to follow their story ..

    http://www.facebook.com/spiralscouts

    Http://www.instagram.com/spiral_scouts

    Htto://www.spiralscouts.co.uk

