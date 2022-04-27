The Friends of Stanley Park are preparing for a full summer season of live music as their popular bandstand events return to the park.

The regular concerts will run every Sunday afternoon between May 8 and September 18, and are free to attend.

The season kicks off with Mr Mel’s Big Chill from 12 noon on Sunday May 8 – with a line-up of nine local acts including Old Rope (blues), Millwood Country Duo, and Sumblime & Beast Decoys (Beastie Boys covers).

Carol Thaw and some enthusiastic young park goers are looking forward to welcoming you to the Stanley Park bandstand events starting on May 8th with Mr Mels Big chill from 12pm

Other acts playing over the summer include: Bob On (Bob Marley tribute) July 19, Parka Monkeys (Britpop/indie) July 24, Rupert Fabulous (rock) July 26 and Ska Face on August 7.

Blackpool Music School will perform on May 29, and there’s a Platinum Jubilee celebration on June 4 with the Pop-up Yukes and a demonstration of the Blackpool Walk social dance.

The Italian Gardens hosts the motorcycle show on July 3 and classic car show on August 28.

And there will be a range of special events on for Love Park Week between 25 – 29 July 2022.

It’s a welcome return to live music in the bandstand.

The regular concerts used to attract large audiences to the bandstand, but the 2020 and 2021 seasons were cancelled due to Covid restrictions.