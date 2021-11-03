LGBT Pride celebrations return to Blackpool for one-of-a-kind winter festival after two year break

The event, which is the first of its kind in the North, invites people to show their pride in-person for the first time in two years following the Covid-19 pandemic. A variety of cabaret-style acts will take to the Pavilion Theatre stage at a day-time event starting at noon, and will be followed by an extravagant Winter Ball, with a three course meal, grand raffle, and a 'circus meets burlesque' performance from Cabaret Bizarre.

Tickets to the day-time and evening events have already sold out, though limited day-time tickets will be available to purchase on the day at the Winter Gardens doors for £2.50.

Some free tickets are still available for Youth Pride, a separate event adjacent to the Winter Pride celebrations, with live music, stalls, and workshops for LGBT people under the age of 18 and their families. These can be found HERE.Blackpool Pride chairman Paul Dewick Day said: "As you can imagine, it has been non-stop in no uncertain terms. But it's great to be in this position that we are so busy. We have almost sold out, which is an amazing achievement for our first winter event.

Blackpool Pride in previous years. Picture by Martin Bostock

"So far, it couldn't have gone better, and I think it's going to be an amazing time.

"The last live Pride event we had was in the summer of 2019, on the Comedy Carpet, so I think people are absolutely looking forward to it."

"To be honest, I think we could have sold twice the tickets, but we wanted to keep it small as it's our first ever winter event. But with all the interest there has been, I'm sure we can look forward to doing it again," Paul said.

Blackpool Pride in previous years at the Winter Gardens

Headliners for the day-time entertainment include former X Factory quarter-finalist Lloyd Daniels, fellow X Factor contestant Sami Brookes, and Australian singer Kelly Wilde.

Local entertainers will also make an appearance, including singers Victoria Roberts, Liam Halewood, Ryan Condy, Lee Anthony and Natalie Dee, musical double act Double Decades, and drag queen Elsie Duchess.

The Vixen Trio will give a 'sing and fling' performance at the evening ball, with 'perfectly balanced harmonies and intricate and cheeky choreography', and daredevil trapeze artist Craig Attmere will perform a crossbow firing act.

Burlesque singer Kiki Deville and Prince impersonator Antony Collesso will provide a musical interlude.