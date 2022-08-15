Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Musical theatre favourite John Owen-Jones is set to appear at Lytham Hall on Sunday, August 28, alongside Lancashire’s acclaimed international singing sensation Alfie Boe, pop harmony group Monroe and guitarist and singer Edward Rhodes.

John Owen-Jones’ appearance comes ahead of his Lowther Pavilion concert the following weekend, giving fans a chance to get a sneak preview ahead of the solo show.

Last Night of The Proms is presented by Lytham Festival directors Cuffe & Taylor and follows the success of their WonderHall festival last summer, which saw £153,000 donated to the continued restoration of Lytham Hall from the Russell Watson Proms concert. All money raised from Alfie’s spectacular performance will also be gifted to the Grade I-listed venue.

Monroe.

Peter Taylor said: “We are delighted to add these two talented acts to the bill for our 2022 Last Night Of The Proms concert at Lytham Hall. Monroe are captivating and powerful vocalists, while Edward is an exceptional young singer and guitarist.

“Bringing them together, alongside our headline artist Alfie Boe and special guest John Owen-Jones is very exciting, and it’s going to be a very special evening for everyone involved.”

Both Monroe and Edward Rhodes will be familiar to Lytham audiences, having been part of the town’s Christmas lights switch-on concert last year.

Vocal harmony trio Monroe are critically acclaimed singers who have performed worldwide, and have worked for the BBC, ITV and sung backing vocals for major artists.

Edward Rhodes.

Edward Rhodes is 16-years-old and has recently completed his GCSEs. He lives in Kirkham and played Galileo in We Will Rock You at the Lowther Pavilion.

Lytham Festival Presents Last Night of The Proms will be the first time Alfie has performed on the Lancashire coast since his sell-out Homecoming show at Fleetwood Town FC in 2018.

Speaking about his return, Alfie said: “I cannot wait to get back to perform on homeground. As a proud Lancastrian it will be very special for me and to stand in front of an audience which I am sure will have many familiar faces is just the icing on the cake.”

Tickets are on sale now from www.lythamfestival.com