Lancashire residents invited to comedy extravaganza

Reginald D Hunter and Jo Caulfeld

There is now less than a month to go until this year’s 10th anniversary event, which takes place at Victoria Park in Southport from October 1 to October 17.

This year’s top class acts include: Russell Kane, Rich Hall, Jason Byrne, Reginald D Hunter, Jo Caulfield, Tom Stade, Ed Byrne, Mark Thomas, Paul Sinha, Tez Ilyas, Luisa Omielan, Hal Cruttenden, Geoff Norcott, Steve Royle, Helen Bauer, Troy Hawke, Katie Tracey, and David Eagle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets are now on sale.

Festival director Brendan Riley said: “We are seeing a huge amount of interest in Southport Comedy Festival this week.

“People have enjoyed their summer holidays. Now they are back from holiday, they are looking forward to what is happening this autumn.

“They want something that will give them a really great night out, with lots of laughter.

“We were at Southport Food and Drink Festival at the weekend, handing out flyers and letting people know all about this year’s Southport Comedy Festival. It was very busy. It’s good to see people back out and enjoying events in Southport again.

“With less than a month to go, this is now D-Day for us! Tickets are already selling very well.

“This is the strongest Comedy Festival line-up we have had, we are really looking forward to it.”

The Comedy Festival has previously taken place in venues around Southport.

This year every show will be held in a giant luxury marquee at Victoria Park in Southport, provided by Elite Marquees.

Guests will be able to enjoy drinks at the event, while food will be on offer courtesy of local mobile food business The Rollin’ Stove.

Brendan Riley said: “The Rollin’ Stove is a great local business, and we are delighted to have them with us at this year’s Southport Comedy Festival.

“It is great to be working with Rollin’ Stove owner Sandy McKenzie, who used to own The Latin Lounge in Southport.

“With less than a month to go until the event, everything is falling into place now, it is all moving forward.

“We would love people to buy tickets, come down, have a drink and something to eat, sit back and enjoy some of the top comedians on the circuit.

“Guests can enjoy 16 shows across 17 days – every night is a headline act!

“Please come out and enjoy some superb live comedy.”

The Southport Comedy Festival in association with Anthony James Estate Agents is supported by many local businesses.