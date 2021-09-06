KSI laughs with crowd as he twice confuses 'Blackpool' in his set for Illuminations Switch On 2021
The moment YouTuber, boxer, and singer KSI mistakenly said “black people” instead of “Blackpool” – twice – at the Illuminations Switch-On on Friday was shared online.
The 28-year-old former public schoolboy, from Watford, performed tracks from his album at the Tower Ballroom and shouted to the crowd: “Eh, yo, black people,” before laughing and asking: “Black people? Blackpool! What’s up?”
Later, he yelled into the microphone: “One more time, black people... Why do I keep saying black people? Blackpool, are you ready?”
The gaffes were broadcast around the world – with the ceremony live streamed by Visit Blackpool, The Gazette, and MTV UK – with a number of social media users picking up on it.
One tweeted: “That video of KSI saying black people instead of Blackpool had me in full on giggles.”
Another said: “JJ saying black people instead of Blackpool twice had me dying.”