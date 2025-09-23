The royal helicopter was spotted over the Fylde coast when King Charles visited the North West yesterday.

The King’s helicopter - a distinctive maroon Leonardo AW139 - was snapped by local photographer Steve Eaves as it made its way over Thornton on Monday afternoon.

Local photographer Steve Eaves spotted the King's Helicopter flying over the Fylde coast on Monday after a royal visit to Barrow in Cumbria | Steve Eaves

Its official title is the King’s Helicopter Flight and the chopper usually uses the callsign "TKF1" when the King is aboard. His flight was one of the most tracked on Flight Radar 24 as he made his way from Barrow to his next engagement in Aberdeen, Scotland.

His Majesty was in Barrow to recognise the Cumbrian town's "critical contribution" to industry and national defence. The port town is home to BAE Systems' shipyard where the UK's nuclear-powered submarines are built.

King Charles III meets members of the public during a visit to Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria | Chris Jackson/PA Wire

When the prime minister visited in March, he confirmed King Charles had agreed to grant the title of The Royal Port of Barrow on the area around the shipyard and docks.

Crowds, including many schoolchildren, cheered as the King arrived in the town to bestow the honour.

The Mayor of Barrow Fred Chatfield said: "I never ever thought I'd be mayor, let alone in my year to meet the King and on such an auspicious occasion."

His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Cumbria Alexander Scott added: "This is a historic day for the Port of Barrow and for the people of Barrow, as we celebrate the port's royal status. It really is a very prestigious honour."