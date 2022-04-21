It’s all to support mental health awareness and local charity Elliot’s Place.

Kind Hearted Thieves are akin to Mumford & Sons and The Lumineers but with a darker twist. They were winners of the North West Music Awards Best Song and praised by Frank Turner.

Supporting them on stage will be local band Lost Dogs, London based band The Roves as well as local solo act Wol Man.

Kind Hearted Thieves will perform at Bootleg Social Club on Friday April 22

Band spokesman Andy Bruce said: “Mental health is an ever growing difficulty for many people, including ourselves and we are making a huge difference in our home town and we want to help. We have collaborated with them before and raised a good amount for the charity.”