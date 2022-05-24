The special event, which takes place on Sunday, June 5, will see the monarch take pride of place in the iconic ballroom, while guests celebrate the Platinum Jubilee in style.

Honouring The Queen’s 70 years of service, afternoon tea will be served along with live music provided by the ballroom’s organists on the much-loved Wurlitzer.

The latest wax figure of Her Majesty arrived at Madame Tussauds Blackpool last October, making her entrance with a royal procession along the promenade and the National Anthem being performed for gathering crowds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The waxwork of the Queen at Madame Tussauds

She is seated on a chaise longue alongside her beloved corgis, with figures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge nearby.

And for the first time ever, she will be carefully transported to the Tower’s famous ballroom, giving both regular ballroom dancers and royal fans the opportunity to grab a selfie with the monarch.

Kenny Mew, Operations Director for Blackpool, said: “We’re eagerly awaiting the arrival of Her Majesty and are thrilled to have her in attendance on such a monumental celebration.

“Serving afternoon tea and enjoying a waltz on the dancefloor is what our guests love about the ballroom, but doing this alongside The Queen from Madame Tussauds Blackpool, gives it that special touch.”

As part of the event, for which tickets start at £50 for two people, every guest will be served a selection of sandwiches, a selection of cakes and of course cream scones. The tickets include all-day admission to The Blackpool Tower Ballroom, and a 90 minute reservation in a designated Afternoon Tea area with waiter service.

Guests will be able to arrive from 10am and enjoy the celebrations throughout the day until 5pm.

Kenny added: “The Platinum Jubilee is a landmark occasion for the whole country and is a fantastic opportunity to bring everyone together to celebrate”