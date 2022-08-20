Jersey Boys smashed the high notes as hit musical opened at Blackpool Winter Gardens

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four Jersey Boys were sensational.

Watertight harmonies, infectious enthusiasm, and synchronised moves, all in a glossy package of sharp suits and slicked back hair.

They churned out endless crowd-pleasers like ‘Oh What A Night’ and ‘Bye Bye Baby’ - many tracks the younger viewers wouldn’t know the origins of but instantly knew word for word.

Jersey Boys runs at the Blackpool Winter Gardens until 27 August 2022.

Frankie Valli had such a distinctive voice and it would be a hard role to take on, but Michael Pickering absolutely nailed it.

He hit those signature falsetto notes with panache, and poured pure emotion into his performance. His outstanding rendition of ‘Beggin’ brought the house down.

But behind the joyful chart-topping songs were four young men with turbulent lives, and these two aspects made for a stark contrast.

They rise from back alley hoodlums to global megastars - as the Four Seasons.

Stardom was their route out of New Jersey, thanks to record producer, Bob Crewe, and Gyp DeCarlo – a local mobster.

But the boys soon learn harsh lessons about the price of fame and life on the road. They barely knew their own children and got in a load of debt.

The story was brought to the stage by Rick Elice and Marshall Brickman, with powerful use of lighting and video backdrop to help illustrate the story.

The acting was brilliant. Jordan James iwas just so believable as mob boss DeCarlo, and there are no weak links.

The steel railings hint at the dull grey streets where the band began, and smokey underground bars where shady dealings took place.

It was not a feel-good story. But as soon as the music starts the stage came to life.

This was incredible from start to finish. A night of sensational music, and powerful drama makes this a must-see show.

Jersey Boys runs at Blackpool Opera House until Saturday 27th August 2022.