As Lytham Festival kicks into gear this week and the event plays host to some of the biggest names in music, the gig will be something of a homecoming for one headliner.
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST

While it may seem like Virtual Insanity to some, Jay Kay, the lead singer of British funk band Jamiroquai whose real name is Jason Luís Cheetham, was actually born in Blackburn, which is also his mother Karen Kay’s hometown.

A once-famous local impressionist, singer, and actress herself, Karen’s own mother died when she was young, leading her to live briefly with her cousin's family before being adopted by the Cheetham family of Preston from whom Jay Kay gets his surname. After her son was born, she would even bring him with her to performances – safe to say Jay Kay has always been at home on stage.

    Jay Kay, the lead singer of British jazz funk band Jamiroquai, performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday Sept. 29, 2011. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)Jay Kay, the lead singer of British jazz funk band Jamiroquai, performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday Sept. 29, 2011. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
