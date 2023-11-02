Inhaler Blackpool: fans have been queuing since 3am outside the Winter Gardens
Irish indie band Inhaler are bringing their extensive ‘Cuts & Bruises World Tour’ to Blackpool tonight and fans have been queuing up since the early hours of the morning, hoping for a good spec.
As of 11:00am the queue has already gone down to Victoria Street meaning it is nearly 100 metres long, and there are still eight hours until doors open!
Amongst those queuing already are fans who have travelled straight from the Inhaler gig in London to Blackpool ahead of the band’s performance in the Empress Ballroom this evening.
Inhaler will also be joined by special guests musician Seb Lowe and indie band Neon Waltz.
Inhaler have been on the road for ten months in support of their second album Cuts and Bruises, which made it to number two in the UK Album Charts and number one in the Irish Albums Chart.
This year the Dublin four piece have played their biggest headline tour of the UK alongside a European tour (with the Arctic Monkeys) and dates in North America.
Formed in 2012, the band consists of vocalist and guitarist Elijah Hewson, who is U2 Bono’s son, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon.
Tickets for November 2’s show are still available on the Winter Gardens website and Ticketmaster.