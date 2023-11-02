There has been a queue forming outside Blackpool’s Winter Gardens since 3am this morning (Thursday, November 2) as fans eagerly await a world famous rock band.

Irish indie band Inhaler are bringing their extensive ‘Cuts & Bruises World Tour’ to Blackpool tonight and fans have been queuing up since the early hours of the morning, hoping for a good spec.

As of 11:00am the queue has already gone down to Victoria Street meaning it is nearly 100 metres long, and there are still eight hours until doors open!

Amongst those queuing already are fans who have travelled straight from the Inhaler gig in London to Blackpool ahead of the band’s performance in the Empress Ballroom this evening.

Irish indie rock band Inhaler with lead singer and guitarist Elijah Hewson perform at the Pinkpop music festival.(Photo by PAUL BERGEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Inhaler will also be joined by special guests musician Seb Lowe and indie band Neon Waltz.

Inhaler have been on the road for ten months in support of their second album Cuts and Bruises, which made it to number two in the UK Album Charts and number one in the Irish Albums Chart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year the Dublin four piece have played their biggest headline tour of the UK alongside a European tour (with the Arctic Monkeys) and dates in North America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formed in 2012, the band consists of vocalist and guitarist Elijah Hewson, who is U2 Bono’s son, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon.