Inhaler add Blackpool Empress Ballroom to Cuts and Bruises World tour with lead singer and Bono's son Elijah Hewson
Fresh from the main stages of Reading and Leeds Festivals, the band added the Blackpool date as their last concert on November 2 – rounding off a sell-out tour.
The Dublin four piece have been on the road for ten months in support of their second album Cuts and Bruises, playing their biggest headline tour of the UK alongside a European tour with Arctic Monkeys and North America.
The Blackpool date comes in addition to a string of sold-out UK headline shows in October and November this year. Formed in 2012, the band consists of vocalist and guitarist Elijah Hewson, who is U2 Bono’s son, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon. Tickets go on sale at 9.30am and are available at the Winter Gardens and Ticketmaster.