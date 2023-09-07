News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Man arrested on suspicion of murder in search for missing man, 55
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Cops hunting for missing man given more time to quiz murder suspect
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Inhaler add Blackpool Empress Ballroom to Cuts and Bruises World tour with lead singer and Bono's son Elijah Hewson

Irish Indie band Inhaler will finish their extensive world tour right here in Blackpool and tickets go on sale tomorrow, September 8.
By Claire Lark
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 11:26 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fresh from the main stages of Reading and Leeds Festivals, the band added the Blackpool date as their last concert on November 2 – rounding off a sell-out tour.

The Dublin four piece have been on the road for ten months in support of their second album Cuts and Bruises, playing their biggest headline tour of the UK alongside a European tour with Arctic Monkeys and North America.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Blackpool date comes in addition to a string of sold-out UK headline shows in October and November this year. Formed in 2012, the band consists of vocalist and guitarist Elijah Hewson, who is U2 Bono’s son, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon. Tickets go on sale at 9.30am and are available at the Winter Gardens and Ticketmaster.

Related topics:Blackpool