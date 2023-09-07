Irish Indie band Inhaler will finish their extensive world tour right here in Blackpool and tickets go on sale tomorrow, September 8.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fresh from the main stages of Reading and Leeds Festivals, the band added the Blackpool date as their last concert on November 2 – rounding off a sell-out tour.

The Dublin four piece have been on the road for ten months in support of their second album Cuts and Bruises, playing their biggest headline tour of the UK alongside a European tour with Arctic Monkeys and North America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad