KSI, Ella Henderson, The Wombats, and Wes Nelson performed live at the event

IN PICTURES: The Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2021

The most famous event in Blackpool's annual calendar took place last night, as dancing queen Shirley Ballas flipped the switch on Blackpool Illuminations in front of a 1,500-strong live audience.

By Wes Holmes
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 12:24 pm
Updated Saturday, 4th September 2021, 12:26 pm

Tens of thousands of people tuned in to watch the Switch On from the comfort of their own homes as the event, hosted by television and radio presenter Becca Dudley, was broadcast live online for all to enjoy. Here are some of the best pictures taken on the night.

1.

The audience gathering on the Comedy Carpet for the big show

Photo Sales

2.

Singer Ella Henderson, who found fame on the X Factor, entertains the crowds

Photo Sales

3.

Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2021

Photo Sales

4.

Wes Nelson, the TV personality known for his appearances on Love Island, Dancing On Ice and The X Factor, performs onstage

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3