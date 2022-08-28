News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Water Diamonds take the stage at St Annes Music Festival

In pictures: Fun in the sun at St Annes Music Festival

St Annes Music Festival in Ashton Gardens kicked off yesterday – the first of three days of Bank Holiday weekend entertainment.

By Jon Peake
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 11:29 am

The free event organised by St Annes Town Council runs from noon to 10pm on all three days, featuring around 40 acts on two stages plus fairground rides and a wide selection of food and drink vendors.

Here are some pictures from day one of the festival yesterday (Saturday).

1. St Annes Music Festival

Sweet Knuckle entertain the crowds at St Annes Music Festival

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

2. St Annes Music Festival

Gemma Hart performs at St Annes Music Festival

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

3. St Annes Music Festival

A performer at St Annes Music Festival

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

4. St Annes Music Festival

Folk enjoying the show at St Annes Music Festival

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Ashton Gardens
Next Page
Page 1 of 3