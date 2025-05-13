The legendary folk-rock band The Waterboys took to the stage at Blackpool's iconic Winter Gardens, delivering a performance that was equal parts poetic, soulful, and joyfully unpredictable.

With four decades of music behind them, Mike Scott and his band showed no signs of slowing down.

They set the tone for a night, playing new and old classics. The Winter Gardens was filled with entertainment and lyrical depth from The Waterboys.

Scott, the charismatic frontman, wore his trademark hat and beamed through the set with the energy of someone half his age.

The venue itself added to the night’s magic. The ornate charm of the Winter Gardens was a perfect fit for The Waterboys’ theatrical flair.

The sound was crisp, and the atmosphere electric. A rare combination that only amplifies when a seasoned band knows how to command the room.

Highlights came thick and fast. ‘Fisherman’s Blues’ brought the crowd to their feet, with Steve Wickham’s fiddle sounding beautiful above the rhythm section. ‘Glastonbury Song’ and ‘This Is the Sea’ reminded fans why the band’s catalogue remains so beloved.

The biggest moment, unsurprisingly, was ‘The Whole of the Moon’. As soon as the first notes rang out, the audience erupted, singing every word back with unashamed enthusiasm.

It was a genuine moment of shared nostalgia. What’s impressive about this current UK tour, is how fresh the band still sounds.

Songs from their newer material were performed with the same conviction as the classics. There was no sense of The Waterboys merely coasting on past glories.

By the end of the two-hour set, the crowd was left exhilarated, moved, and reminded of how timeless The Waterboys are.

They definitely gave Blackpool a night to remember.

To find out more about their UK tour, head to their website: https://mikescottwaterboys.com/