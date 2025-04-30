Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I went to see Paul Whitehouse in Only Fools and Horses the Musical and it was absolutely hilarious

I’ll be honest, I wasn’t sure what to expect when I took my seat at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens for Only Fools and Horses: The Musical.

How do you turn one of the most iconic British sitcoms into a full-blown stage show without it feeling like a dodgy knock-off version?

From the moment the curtains opened and that familiar theme tune kicked in, I knew I was in safe hands. It had the audience in the palm of its hand from the get-go.

Paul Whitehouse, who co-wrote the show, plays Grandad with just the right mix of grump and warmth.

His lines and comedic timing were subtle and spot-on - he had everyone in stitches.

Whitehouse’s presence on stage was as comforting as a warm bacon butty on a cold Blackpool morning.

Tom Bennett as Del Boy absolutely nails it. The swagger, the dodgy French, the slightly too tight suit creates quite the character.

Then there’s Ryan Hutton as Rodney, tall and gangly with the perfect blend of cluelessness and heart.

He and Del have a chemistry that feels brotherly, bickering one minute, tear-jerking the next.

Cassandra, Raquel, Boycie, Marlene - they’re all there, and each performance is packed with affection and laughs.

What surprised me most, though, was the music. I thought I’d be enduring a few cheesy filler songs, but no, they’re catchy, clever, and full of character.

‘Bit of a Sort’ is a stand-out, and ‘This Time Next Year’ had the entire theatre clapping along.

Paul Whitehouse wth fellow cast members outside Blackool's Winter Gardens on Monday | National World

The set deserves a shout-out too. In a blink we’re in Nelson Mandela House, then The Nag’s Head, then on a romantic picnic.

The transitions are seamless, and there’s so much packed into the scenery you could watch it twice and still spot new details.

It wasn’t all just laughs, as the show takes its time to explore the emotional side of the Trotters’ lives. Their losses, dreams, and loyalty to each other.

At one point, during a particularly heartfelt scene with Raquel, I noticed more than a few misty eyes in the rows around me. Mine included.

It’s silly, warm, nostalgic and sharply funny. A sincere love letter to a show that’s part of the nations DNA.

You don’t need to be a superfan to enjoy it either, although if you are, you’ll be in your element.

If you get the chance, do yourself a favour and get a ticket. You’d be a plonker to miss it.

For tickets visit the Winter Gardens website here.