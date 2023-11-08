I saw Whitney Houston’s The Bodyguard as a musical at Blackpool Winter Gardens and it was amazing
and live on Freeview channel 276
I’ve got to be honest I’ve never really been a massive musicals fan.
Some people love them, but the ones I’ve seen have often left me looking for the exit during the interval.
But as Emily Williams belted out her first number with seamless delivery it was immediately apparent to me, this was not going to be one of those shows.
As I settled in, I was gobsmacked at just how much Williams’ speaking voice sounded like Whitney’s in the 1992 blockbuster.
The casting director needs a pat on the back for just how well the stars of the show embodied their roles.
As well as Williams the amazing singing talents of her onstage sister Emily-Mae Walker were also show-stopping.
Williams was a fabulous Rachel Marron and her vocals were sublime.
Former Emmerdale and Hollyoaks star Ayden Callaghan also played a brilliant Frank Farmer.
The show managed to translate the glitz and glamour of the main character’s lifestyle on to the stage and just like the film the show stopping Oscars performance was the highlight.
At the beginning of the show an announcement was made asking the audience not to sing along with the stars of the show. This seemed a little mean but then I remembered some instances of theatres around the country having to cancel shows mid performance as unruly audiences were singing over the stars.
I’m pleased to say the audience at the Winter Gardens were on their best behaviour.
And in the finale the audience got the chance to get up on their feet and belt out a collection of their favourite Whitney Houston hits.
If you’re looking for an uplifting, nostalgic and energetic night of entertainment then this is the show for you!
It is definitely one not to miss!
The Bodyguard the Musical is on at Blackpool Winter Gardens from Monday, November 6 until Saturday, November 11.
Tickets start at £23.50 and are available at https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/events/the-bodyguard/