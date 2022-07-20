Hot Ice 2022: All you need to know about the thrilling, high-speed Rapture show at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena

But step inside the fantastical world of Hot Ice – the world’s longest running ice show – and it won’t be the only thing to take you by surprise.

The captivating show brings together a cast of world championship performers complete with stunning costumes and mesmerising special effects.

Here’s all you need to know about Hot Ice 2022.

Dramatic acrobatics from a bath on the ice

What is this year’s show?

This year’s Hot Ice show – Rapture – aims to bring about intense feelings of pleasure and joy.

And it certainly manages this even before the first blade touches the arena as the show opens with lines of fire dramatically rising from the ice.

The high-speed spectacle gives world class skaters chance to show off their best tricks and elegant skating alongside stunning lighting and powerful music.

Hot Ice 2022 Rapture

What’s Rapture like?

It’s a sight to behold to watch these elegant athletes perform with such power yet grace.

From start to finish, Rapture provides edge-of-your-seat entertainment with emotional storytelling coupled with phenomenal skating prowess.

From a beautiful Romeo and Juliet-themed section where the passion is felt with every flick of the blade to the up-lifting, high tempo carnival-themed numbers complete with trademark Hot Ice feather headdresses, the show gives the audience a wonderful couple of hours of escapism.

Incredible solo performances at Hot Ice 2022 Rapture

The performance is peppered with breathtaking jumps, lifts, turns and twists while soloists bring style and grace to their beautiful acts.

There’s even more thrills in store with impressive acrobatics above the ice – and from that intriguing aforementioned bath tub.

It’s a real feast for the senses.

When can I see Hot Ice – Rapture and how can I book?

Stunning performances

Shows take place throughout the summer until September 10, with tickets starting from £10.

For more information, or to book tickets, visit www.hoticeshow.com

Who is the Hot Ice team?

There are 31 Hot Ice cast members, under the direction of company manager Evgenii Belianin.

The show is choreographed by Oula Jaaskelainen, a former Olympic athlete and Hot Ice cast member, who works with former dancer and assistant choreographer, Lynsey Brown, to encourage the performers to skate at high speeds with intricate footwork and spine-tingling jumps.

Amanda Thompson, producer and director of the Hot Ice Show for over 20 years, said:"The skaters have been very carefully chosen for their unique skills and to complement one another throughout the performance.

Fast-paced action

“They have trained all their life to become the skaters that will thrill you.

"Our cast have been transported here from various corners of the world to demonstrate their skill and challenge the audience to dream up a memory that will undoubtedly last a lifetime.

“The Hot Ice company has come together to perform an exciting relevant and very real live performance.”

What is the history of Hot Ice?

The Pleasure Beach Arena was built in 1936 and the first shows then took place. The Arena was designed by the famous architect Joseph Emberton and was the world's first purpose built ice theatre. The first show was called Marina.

The show went on throughout the Second World War with a cast of up to 50 skaters as the government decided there was a need for entertainment.

In 1959, Frank Wright and Pleasure Beach staff built a great illuminated staircase which was suspended from the roof. The staircase is still used in the show to this day.

Amanda Thompson produced and directed the show for the first time in 1994.

Hot Ice celebrated 80 years at Pleasure Beach Arena in 2016.

Incredible jumps form part of the show