Home town show for CBBC's stars Danny & Mick

Real-life brothers Danny Adams and Mick Potts and their dad Clive Webb are bringing ‘A Fright at the Museum: The Curse of the Ancient Custard Pie’ to Blackpool Opera House on Sunday April 17.

The trio, who have starred in four series of the CBBC show, have toured the country with Cirque Du Hilarious for the past 17 years, but are offering something a little different this time around with their brand-new production.

And for the family it will be like heading back to the home of show business, Clive still lives in Blackpool and has performed in the town countless times, while Danny entered his first ever backstage dressing room at the age of just three weeks old while his dad was performing at the Opera House.

Clive, Danny and Mick are starring in 'A Fright at the Museum

Danny said: “My first ever theatre experience was when dad performed at the Magic Convention in 1979, with my mum as his assistant. I spent the show in a wicker basket in the dressing room.

“Mick and I have both lived in Blackpool, and dad still lives there, so this show will be like coming home for us.”

On the show, Danny added: “Audiences can expect the silly humour and circus tricks that we are known for, but also singers, dancers, and an actual plot! There is something for everyone whether you’re young, or old...like dad.

“If you have seen Danny & Mick then the humour will be right up your street, and if haven’t seen Danny & Mick you’re going to love it anyway!

“The fans we have in Blackpool are some of the best around. We can’t wait to return with our biggest and funniest ever show. Make sure you book your tickets before they sell out.”

In this new production, Danny, Mick and Clive decide to get themselves part time jobs to earn a little extra cash, but things don’t go according to plan when they disturb the Ancient Custard Pie and release the dreaded Phantom of the Slapstick.

Packed with hilarious comedy routines, magic, mayhem, slapstick and speciality acts, it is a fun-filled outing for all the family.

And venues are set to be packed out, with the family bringing in a whole new set of fans after the launch of ‘Danny & Mick’ in 2019.

Mick added: “We loved filming Danny & Mick. It has been great to reach even more people with the humour we are well known for.

“For us we’ve always loved performing live, and this tour gives us a chance to appear in front of audiences that know us well from the circus and our TV show.

“To get a full flavour of what we’ll be doing you’ll just have to get tickets!”

For more information and to book tickets visit www.cirqueduhilarious.co.uk.