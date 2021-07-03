Here's five things to do if you are NOT watching England in UEFA Euro 2021 quarter finals tonight

Blackpool s jam packed summer season might be able to help out with weekend entertainment programme to suit just about everyone.
Here is just a selection of what is going on tonight...
1. Elvis Independence Day weekend at Viva
In association with Bulldog Promotions Viva presents a line-up this weekend fit for ‘The King’ running until July 4 the show made up of a host of dedicated artists is the first American Independence Day weekender to be held at the venue. Tickets remaining
2. Subhuman Race and Motley Crude at Waterloo Music Bar
The Mötley Crüde Tribute Band play the venue tonight. This gig has proved incredibly popular for music fans with an added rescheduled date owing to restrictions on capacity audiences not being lifted but well-worth checking out the venue's bill in coming weeks.....
3. Evolution of Magic Horseshoe Bar Blackpool Pleasure Beach
Magic show not to be missed Craig Christian and Elizabeth Best are back with a brand new stage show and trust us it's exciting, edgy and great fun for all ages.
Tuesday to Sunday until October. Check Blackpool Pleasure Beach website for tickets and show times.
4. The Showboat's Summer Spectacular Show
Another of the resort's big Vegas cabaret style shows not to be missed this summer with Reece Oliver, the Showboat Showgirls and a host of special guests. Book a table for free and prepare to be entertained. Thursday to Saturday.