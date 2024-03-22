Here is how residents can get VIP discounts at Blackpool's new Backlot Cinema and Diner
Fylde coast residents are being offered chance of discounted tickets to Blackpool's new cinema which launches today (Friday March 22).
Locals will be eligible for a VIP membership to the venue next to the Houndshill Centre. By paying £5 a year they can get 20 per cent off all film tickets and 10 per cent off cinema snacks and drinks (terms and conditions apply).
The nine screen IMAX Backlot boasts Lancashire’s only IMAX standing at a gigantic 10.85m tall and 19.87m wide. The location is equipped with IMAX with Laser, IMAX’s most immersive theatrical experience.
Opening in time for Easter, The Backlot opens its doors with an exciting line-up of new blockbuster releases: Dune: Part Two, Ghostbusters and Godzilla X Kong.
The Backlot’s founder and owner, John Sullivan said: "As we unveil The Backlot, our vision is to create not just a cinema but a cultural haven for the Blackpool community.
"We believe in crafting an immersive experience that goes beyond the screen, inviting our customers to indulge in the magic of cinema with a completely bespoke programme and a delicious diner. "
On Thursday The Backlot hosted a private VIP IMAX film screening for competition winner, Dan Gore from Blackpool. Dan was selected at random from hundreds of entries to be the first person ever to experience IMAX in Blackpool. He was treated to an exclusive showing in the 264-seater IMAX screen.
“We’re thrilled to unveil the first IMAX location in Lancashire at The Backlot in Blackpool this month,” said Giovanni Dolci, Chief Sales Officer at IMAX. “The UK is a top five global box office market for IMAX, and we can’t wait to bring fans in the country an all-new, world-class moviegoing experience.”
Tickets are available to purchase from https://www.thebacklotblackpool.co.uk/home/
