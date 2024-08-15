Hardwick Festival reveals line-up times and all you need to know details for the weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the 10th anniversary edition of Hardwick Festival fast approaches, excitement is reaching fever pitch.

This weekend, the picturesque grounds of Hardwick Hall Hotel in Sedgefield will come alive with a celebration of music, sun, and unforgettable memories. And in a delightful twist, this year’s festival has a surprise headliner that everyone will appreciate – the sun! With full sunshine expected throughout the weekend, the sun will be shining as brightly as the incredible line-up of musical talent.

As the final preparations are made, festival organisers have announced that the weekend tickets, glamping, and camping options are completely sold out. However, fans who don’t want to miss out on this legendary weekend still have a chance to join the fun – final day tickets are now on sale via the official website: hardwickfestival.co.uk.

A Decade of Music and Memories

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hardwick Festival.

This year marks a significant milestone for Hardwick Festival, as it celebrates a decade of bringing top-tier music to the North East. Set against the stunning backdrop of Hardwick Park’s lake and lush greenery, festival-goers can look forward to a weekend of non-stop entertainment, with a line-up that spans multiple genres and appeals to all ages.

From chart-topping headliners to emerging local talent, the stages will be bursting with energy. The full schedule, including the highly anticipated set times, has now been released, allowing fans to plan their perfect festival experience. With headliners wrapping up their performances around 23:00 each night, there’s plenty of time to enjoy every moment.

A Sunshine-Filled Celebration

The weather gods have truly smiled upon Hardwick Festival’s 10th anniversary, with the forecast predicting glorious sunshine throughout the weekend. This perfect weather not only enhances the experience but makes the sun a headliner in its own right. So, don’t forget to pack your suncream, shades, and festival gear as you prepare for a weekend of music under the bright, beautiful sky.

Important Information for Festival-Goers

To ensure everyone has a seamless and enjoyable experience, here are some key details you need to know:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: Hardwick Festival takes place in the grounds of Hardwick Hall Hotel, Sedgefield, County Durham. The festival site is easily accessible and offers flat terrain, making it easy to get around.

Cashless Transactions: The festival operates on a mostly cashless basis. While most vendors accept major debit and credit cards, as well as contactless payments, it’s advisable to carry some cash as a backup, especially since there are no ATMs or cashback facilities on site.

Getting There: Ample parking is available for those driving, with passes available for purchase upon arrival. There is also a convenient drop-off zone in the Hardwick Park car park for taxis and drop-offs. For those traveling from further afield, a range of pre-booked coach routes from across the North East are also going to drop-off in Hardwick Park car park.

Age Restrictions: The festival welcomes all ages, but anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over 25. Additionally, after 6 PM, the Courtyard Stage is restricted to those 18 and over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alcohol and Bag Policy: Only alcohol purchased on-site can be consumed within the festival grounds, and bags will be searched upon entry. Campers are permitted to bring alcohol into the campsite, but not into the festival arena.

Essentials: Small bags are allowed, and it’s a good idea to bring a 500ml sealed bottle of water or an empty refillable bottle. Remember, items like bottles, cans, food, umbrellas, and chairs, aerosol cans and perfume bottles are not permitted within the festival site.

Final Day Tickets On Sale Now

With weekend tickets sold out, don’t miss your last chance to be part of this historic event. Final day tickets are still available, but they’re selling fast. Head over to hardwickfestival.co.uk to secure your spot and prepare for a weekend filled with sunshine, music, and memories that will last a lifetime.

As Hardwick Festival turns 10, join us in celebrating a decade of music and magic in the North East. With the sun set to shine, this is one festival you won’t want to miss.

MAIN STAGE ACT TIMES FOR HARDWICK FESTIVAL 2024

Friday

Becky Hill 21:15

Jack Savoretti 19:45

Soul II Soul 18:15

ADMT 17:00

Scam Fender 15:45

Charlie Lloyd 14:45

Saturday

Snow Patrol 21:00

The Charlatans 19:30

Sophie Ellis-Bextor 18:00

Heaven 17 16:30

The Sherlocks 15:15

Corella 14:00

Para Alta 13:15

Cortney Dixon 12:30

Sunday

Richard Ashcroft 21:00

Blossoms 19:15

Jamie Webster 17:45

Lightning Seeds 16:15

Fleetwood Bac 15:00

Swim Deep 14:10

CAMEL ISLAND 13:20

Hayley McKay 12:30

For more information, visit hardwickfestival.co.uk.