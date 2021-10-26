'Grundy Art Gallery 110 Years Young' exhibition opens in Blackpool today

Archival materials looking back at the history of the gallery, in Queen Street, Blackpool town centre, has been put on display in the foyer.

The milestone is also being celebrated in other ways, including with newly designed shop products, the unveiling of a Blue Plaque, and the setting up of a Grundy Art Gallery Anniversary Collection, which will see new works acquired for the venue’s permanent collection.

“Made throughout the year, these new works are being selected to provide future audiences with a record of the extraordinary times that we are living through and for the fact that they can speak very clearly of the time in which they have been made,” promotional material for the Grundy said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grundy Art Gallery, in Queen Street, Blackpool town centre

The gallery was founded by brothers Cuthbert and John Grundy in 1911 to show the best art of the day to locals and holidaymakers.

It opens from 11am-4pm Tuesday-Saturday, with final admission at 3.40pm.

It is closed on Sundays and Mondays.