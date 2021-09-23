Grand celebration of the life of entertainer Joe Longthorne finally set to go ahead this weekend with Gala Variety Night at Joe Longthorne Theatre at Blackpool North Pier

Gala celebration evening for the late entertainer Joe Longthorne

The all-star studded tribute to Joe Longthorne MBE has aptly been named ‘A Night to Remember’ and takes place on Saturday, with organisers inviting many of the entertainer’s showbiz pals including Roy Walker, Denise Nolan, and Viva’s Leye D Johns

Mitch Winehouse, dad of the late Amy Winehouse, was the first act announced for the variety show.

The full programme includes more than 25 acts appearing at North Pier’s Joe Longthorne Theatre, which was renamed after the late entertainer, who died in August 2019 aged 64.

Joe’s widower Jamie Moran said he had been overwhelmed with the response to the show and is looking forward to hosting the celebration of his life.

Other entertainers to take to the stage will include Blackpool’s The Jerseys, musical star Andrew Lancel, award-winning British comedy band The Grumbleweeds, singer Rose Marie, Kate Parkes, former The X Factor finalist Christopher Maloney.

The Joe Longthorne Band, under the direction of Andy Mudd, will lead proceedings in a night fitting for the much-loved singer and impressionist, who died at his home in Layton after living with cancer for years.

The gala evening had originally been intended to take place on the weekend of what would have been Joe’s 65th birthday but was one of many events rescheduled owing to the pandemic.

Joe was first diagnosed with blood cancer in 1987 but fought off the disease on a number of occasions, even bouncing back after being given the last rites by a priest in 2015.

Tickets for the A Night to Remember: An All Star Tribute to Joe Longthorne’ are available now.