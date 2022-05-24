Go ‘loco’ at bingo night rave in Blackpool

Bingo Loco – which claims to be ‘the most supersized, wild and spectacular bingo party in all the land’ – is coming to Viva, Blackpool Promenade, on June 24.

Dance and party classics, big pop anthems and singalong hits will be played throughout the night, as guests are invited to take part in dance-offs and hilarious lip-sync competitions.

Bingo Loco co-founder Craig Reynolds said: "It's been a blast bringing our bingo rave up and down the length of the UK and we couldn't be more excited to announce our latest summer dates in a host of new locations. It's the perfect excuse to grab some friends together and let your hair down after the madness of the last year.”