Giant sand artwork welcomes visitors back to Blackpool

Visit Blackpool teamed up with artists from the Sand in Your Eye company to create a 70m etching of the town’s skyline – including the Tower, Central Pier’s big wheel, and the Big One – to mark the latest milestone in the Government's roadmap out of lockdown.

The sand art, raked into the sand on a stretch of beach along the famous Golden Mile, took nearly six hours to complete.

It is one of the largest pieces of sand art ever created in Blackpool. The process is described by the four artists from the Sand In Your Eye company as nature’s equivalent to a giant Etch A Sketch.

Blackpool Council tourism boss coun Gillian Campbell said: “It’s exciting - it’s been a bit like waiting for Christmas this reopening.

“It’s been a long time coming - it’s been a very long and tough 15 months for everyone - everyone who works in the tourism industry and for us as a Council and Visit Blackpool not being able to put on any events.

“It’s been incredibly difficult. But I think we’re beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel now fingers crossed.”

Jamie Wardley from Sand In Your Eye added: “The UK has had such a challenging time during the pandemic and particularly resorts like Blackpool where tourism is so important.

“So we are delighted to draw in the sand one of Britain’s most iconic skylines to announce that Blackpool is back”.

Today’s easing of restrictions means that major indoor attractions such as The Blackpool Tower and Circus, Sandcastle Waterpark, Coral Island, SEA LIFE and Madame Tussauds will be able to open for business ahead of the next Bank Holiday at the end of the month, along with indoor venues such as the Winter Gardens, VIVA Blackpool and Funny Girls.