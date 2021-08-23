Get ready for some soul for first ever Soul Love on the Pier Festival with Brand New Heavies, Jocelyn Brown and Trevor Nelson on Blackpool North Pier

Brand New Heavies in Blackpool this week for Bank Holiday Weekend

Joining renowned DJ Trevor Nelson for the all day soul event this Saturday August 28 will be ‘Somebody Eles’s Guy’ hitmaker Jocelyn Brown and fellow American R&B and pop singer–songwriter Sybil.

Soul Love on the Pier is an all new event, which will see a mix of live acts and DJs from 1pm until midnight.

With the countdown now on organisers said anyone not wanting to miss out on the outdoor gig should get in quick with limited tickets available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jocelyn Brown will appear at Soul Love on the Pier at Blackpool North Pier

A spokesperson said: “We are so excited for the first ever Soul Love on the Pier - the venue is just perfect and it is going to be a fantastic day.”

More than 30 years since they came together in a garage on the outskirts of London The Brand New Heavies are back touring with main songwriters funk-soul brothers Andrew Levy and Simon Bartholomew -embarking on an entirely new chapter.

Having released a new album TNBH featuring features guest appearances from Beverley Knight, N’Dea Davenport, Angie Stone, Siedah Garret, Laville and Angel Ricci - the band say they are happy to finally be back out on the road and sharing their grooves to packed-out dancefloors.

Their Funkin the UK tour will kick off in September following their trip to the Fylde coast. They last joined Trevor Nelson in Blackpool for the BBC Radio Two All Star Party at the Empress Ballroom in 2019.