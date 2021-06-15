Gary Barlow soaks up the sun and sights of Blackpool with weekend of fun in the resort

Gary Barlow enjoying a fun-packed weekend in Blackpool

The multi-award winning artist, who grew up in Frodsham, Cheshire, spent a weekend in the seaside town with his family and shared his adventures with fans across his social media channels.

And he was only too happy to reminisce on his childhood memories, enjoying days out with his mum and dad at the Pleasure Beach.

In a caption on Instagram he posted: "I love a ghost train - the memory of being a six year old wedged between my mum and dad on this ride is so clear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Take That star Gary Barlow enjoying a sneak peek in the newly refurbished Tower Ballroom shared via Visit Blackpool

"It was always my favourite ride at Pleasure beach. We had a fantastic weekend bringing old memories to life."

Gary, who has performed multiple times in the resort across his three decades in music, also shared pictures from the top of Blackpool Tower and of himself enjoying a show at the Tower Circus.

The Take That members famously spent time in the resort taking inspiration and learning a series of circus skills alongside the Endresz family, who have directed the circus for nearly 30 years, for their Circus Live tour in 2009.

It's understood the pop icon was also given a sneak peek inside the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, which has recently undergone a £1.1million refurbishment and is yet to open its doors to the public.

The ballroom was expected to reopen to dancers for the first time on June 21 when the last Covid-19 restrictions were initially set to be lifted as part of the Government's four-part roadmap out of lockdown.