Rob Lea, from Blackpool, has been touring across the UK and Europe for the past 10 years as the lead singer of one the worlds biggest Queen tribute bands, Majesty.

He appeared on ITV reality show Starstruck, a Stars In Their Eyes style show which sees contestants transform into their musical idols, last week. And though he did not win the £50,000 grand prize, he was still singing Don’t Stop Me Now! when he was signed onto Nashville-based record label WBA.

Rob Lea

His debut single, Reflection, will be released on April 15. The piano-led pop ballad, which was recorded at Rock Hard Studios in Blackpool, was written by Rob during the Covid-19 lockdown, and reflects his own hidden battle with depression.

He had just signed a five-year booking in the USA when the pandemic hit, and he found himself struggling to make ends meet as business for his tribute band dried up overnight.

He said: “Even though we have come a long way in highlighting mental health and wellbeing, we still have a long way to go in breaking down the stigma of feeling anxiety and depression and the need to hide such feelings, especially with Men who have some of the highest suicide rates.”

“As someone who has suffered heavily from anxiety for years, I hope Reflection can help those suffering through similar thoughts and feelings in some small way, even if it is simply putting words to the emotions that play out each day.”

Rob Lea as Freddie Mercury on Starstruck

To bring the emotional song to life, Rob – who was once a lead player in Blackpool Orchestra - teamed up with Turkish composer Ege and producer to create pulsing electronic beats mimicking a heartbeat behind the orchestral strings. The final mastering was done by Stephen Kerrison at Tall Trees Audio.

You can pre-order your copy of Reflection HERE.