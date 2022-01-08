Footloose the Musical comes to Blackpool - final casting announced for 2022 Tour

Back by popular demand, the musical will arrive in Blackpool between April 11 and 16, 2022 as part of an extensive UK tour.

Lucy Munden will join the cast as Ariel, alongside Oonagh Cox as Rusty. In Zurich the role of Willard will be played by Luke Friend, with Philip Bulcock as Reverend Moore.

Previously announced cast includes Jake Quickenden as Willard and Darren Day as Reverend Moore with Anna Westlake (Lulu), Alex Fobbester (Bickle), Ben Barrow (Wes), Ben Mabberley (Jeter), Geri Allen (Ethal), Holly Ashton (Vi), Jess Barker (Wendi-Jo), Joshua Hawkins (Ren), Samantha Richards (Urleen), Tom Mussell (Chuck), and Daniel Miles

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rehearsal for Footloose Picture credit Mark Senior

and Lucy Ireland as off-stage swings.

Following two critically acclaimed tours and huge popular demand, Footloose The Musical is back and better than ever!

The musical which was postponed in 2020 is set to burst back onto stage in 2022.

Jake first hit our screens in The X Factor in 2012 and again in 2014 where he went through to the live shows followed by appearances on Chart Show TV, ITV’s Kellys Heroes, as a regular panelist on Big Brothers Bit On The Side and as a contestant on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Following his win of the 2018 season of Dancing on Ice Jake has most recently been seen in hit TV show Hollyoaks. Jake is no stranger to the stage having performed in the title role of

Peter Pan at Blackpool Opera House; also touring with the Dreamboys and appearing in Pantomime. He most recently starred in the acclaimed 50th anniversary production of Hair the Musical.

City boy Ren thinks life is bad enough when he's forced to move to a rural backwater in America. But his world comes to a standstill when he arrives at Bomont to find dancing and rock music are banned.

Taking matters into his own hands, soon Ren has all hell breaking loose and the whole town on its feet.

Based on the 1980s screen sensation which took the world by storm, Footloose The Musical sizzles with spirit, fun and the best in UK musical talent. With cutting edge modern choreography, you'll enjoy classic 80s hits including Holding Out for a Hero, Almost Paradise, Let's Hear It For The Boy and of course the unforgettable title track

Footloose.

Footloose The Musical will be presented by Selladoor Productions and Runaway Entertainment with casting by Debbie O’Brien, and will be directed by Racky Plews, with choreography from Matt Cole, musical supervision by Mark Crossland and design by Sara Perks with lighting design from Chris Davey and sound design from Chris Whybrow.